Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5257 - 39th Ave. N.E.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM
1 of 21
5257 - 39th Ave. N.E.
5257 39th Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
5257 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. Available 09/01/19 -
(RLNE4933161)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. have any available units?
5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. offer parking?
No, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. does not offer parking.
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. have a pool?
No, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. have accessible units?
No, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5257 - 39th Ave. N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
