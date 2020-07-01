All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

525 E Harrison St

525 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, this secure building offers bright 1 bedroom apartments. The property is conveniently located, blocks away from coffee shops, restaurants and public transportation. Contact Christopher at 206-293-0085 for more information and to schedule an appointment to view you new home. This is a Newly remodeled, second floor unit with wood floors, new kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs (with some restrictions) welcome. Please Call 206-293-0085 to schedule a viewing.

Terms: 1 year Lease. First month Free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E Harrison St have any available units?
525 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E Harrison St have?
Some of 525 E Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
525 E Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 525 E Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 525 E Harrison St offer parking?
No, 525 E Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 525 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 525 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 525 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 525 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 E Harrison St has units with dishwashers.

