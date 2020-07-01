525 E Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, this secure building offers bright 1 bedroom apartments. The property is conveniently located, blocks away from coffee shops, restaurants and public transportation. Contact Christopher at 206-293-0085 for more information and to schedule an appointment to view you new home. This is a Newly remodeled, second floor unit with wood floors, new kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs (with some restrictions) welcome. Please Call 206-293-0085 to schedule a viewing.



Terms: 1 year Lease. First month Free!