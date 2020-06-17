5243 22nd Ave NE - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This unit has hardwood flooring with lots of space, bedrooms can easily fit a king size bed. Kitchen with granite countertop, undermount sink, microwave and dishwasher.



$45 non-refundable application fee per person ***



$1,000 holding fee to hold the apt before move in (of which becomes refundable security deposit when you move in) ***



$75 per month for water/sewer/garbage and HEATING for the first person and $50 for 2nd person ***



First and last month rent at time of move-in (with the option to spread out last month rent into 6 equal payments) ***



On-site laundry***



Cable/Internet ready***



No Smoking and No pets building***



We do not accept Portable/Reusable Tenant Screening Reports***



Equal Opportunity Housing

Super convenient location, within walking distance to UW campus, U Village, shops, and restaurants. Don't feel like walking, bus #372 takes takes 10 mins to get to campus, also makes stops at UW hospital, and UW light rail station. Bus #74 goes to downtown. Ravenna Park and Burke-Gilman Trail right around the corner.