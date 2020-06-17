All apartments in Seattle
5243 22nd Ave NE - 2

5243 22nd Avenue Northeast · (206) 351-9738
Location

5243 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
This unit has hardwood flooring with lots of space, bedrooms can easily fit a king size bed. Kitchen with granite countertop, undermount sink, microwave and dishwasher.

$45 non-refundable application fee per person ***

$1,000 holding fee to hold the apt before move in (of which becomes refundable security deposit when you move in) ***

$75 per month for water/sewer/garbage and HEATING for the first person and $50 for 2nd person ***

First and last month rent at time of move-in (with the option to spread out last month rent into 6 equal payments) ***

On-site laundry***

Cable/Internet ready***

No Smoking and No pets building***

We do not accept Portable/Reusable Tenant Screening Reports***

Equal Opportunity Housing
Super convenient location, within walking distance to UW campus, U Village, shops, and restaurants. Don't feel like walking, bus #372 takes takes 10 mins to get to campus, also makes stops at UW hospital, and UW light rail station. Bus #74 goes to downtown. Ravenna Park and Burke-Gilman Trail right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

