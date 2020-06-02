524 12th Ave E #101

All apartments in Seattle
Location

524 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare find 3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths condo with 2 car gated side-by-side garage parking. Quiet condo complex with total 8 units only. Close to Rail Link Station. (Capitol Hill Station) on E. John, modern living in a vibrant Capitol Hill locale. End unit. Huge ceiling heights and volumes of wall space. Spacious living room with fireplace, balcony and separate patio door to rear garden, tons of closet space and storage, house-sized laundry room with washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl floors. Elevator and bicycle rental available across street, convenient walking distance to restaurants, food and more....... Video showing is available upon request. > 12-month lease > non-refundable credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent 2 months paycheck stubs to reflect 4 times of rent income > require 3 recent bank statement to support reserve criteria to reflect 3 times of the rent > need last year W-2 > minimum credit score must be at least 640 > first month's rent + $2000 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet (pet need to be exceptional approval by landlord) > tenants to pay for electricity and $75 per person for water, sewer and garbage fee > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

> 12-month lease > non-refundable background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $2000 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet (pet need to be exceptional approval by landlord) > tenants to pay for electricity > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 12th Ave E #101 have any available units?
524 12th Ave E #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 12th Ave E #101 have?
Some of 524 12th Ave E #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 12th Ave E #101 currently offering any rent specials?
524 12th Ave E #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 12th Ave E #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 12th Ave E #101 is pet friendly.
Does 524 12th Ave E #101 offer parking?
Yes, 524 12th Ave E #101 offers parking.
Does 524 12th Ave E #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 12th Ave E #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 12th Ave E #101 have a pool?
No, 524 12th Ave E #101 does not have a pool.
Does 524 12th Ave E #101 have accessible units?
No, 524 12th Ave E #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 524 12th Ave E #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 12th Ave E #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

