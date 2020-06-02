524 12th Ave E #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Rare find 3 generous bedrooms and 2 baths condo with 2 car gated side-by-side garage parking. Quiet condo complex with total 8 units only. Close to Rail Link Station. (Capitol Hill Station) on E. John, modern living in a vibrant Capitol Hill locale. End unit. Huge ceiling heights and volumes of wall space. Spacious living room with fireplace, balcony and separate patio door to rear garden, tons of closet space and storage, house-sized laundry room with washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl floors. Elevator and bicycle rental available across street, convenient walking distance to restaurants, food and more....... Video showing is available upon request. > 12-month lease > non-refundable credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent 2 months paycheck stubs to reflect 4 times of rent income > require 3 recent bank statement to support reserve criteria to reflect 3 times of the rent > need last year W-2 > minimum credit score must be at least 640 > first month's rent + $2000 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet (pet need to be exceptional approval by landlord) > tenants to pay for electricity and $75 per person for water, sewer and garbage fee > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



> 12-month lease > non-refundable background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $2000 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet (pet need to be exceptional approval by landlord) > tenants to pay for electricity > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.