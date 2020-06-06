All apartments in Seattle
5235 17th Ave NE

5235 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5235 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 09/13/19 $1300 / 1br - U-District Apartment with video - Property Id: 146845

Video: https://youtu.be/Xtb9IN1IctU

1 Bedroom Apt, available 9/13 Open House 8/11 Sunday From 11:00am - 5:00pm Showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Hardwood Floor Private complete Kitchen and a full bathroom
Most Utilities are included in the Rent--Water,Sewage,Garbage and Electricity.
On-site Laundry.
An Easy walk or bike down the tree-lined boulevard directly to UW campus, VERY close to I-5.
Comcast Wired into the unit for Internet/Cable TV Service.
1 year lease, showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146845p
Property Id 146845

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5089036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 17th Ave NE have any available units?
5235 17th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5235 17th Ave NE have?
Some of 5235 17th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 17th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5235 17th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 17th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 17th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5235 17th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5235 17th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5235 17th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5235 17th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 17th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5235 17th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5235 17th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5235 17th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 17th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 17th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
