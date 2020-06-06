5235 17th Ave NE

Amenities
Available 09/13/19 $1300 / 1br - U-District Apartment with video - Property Id: 146845
Video: https://youtu.be/Xtb9IN1IctU
1 Bedroom Apt, available 9/13 Open House 8/11 Sunday From 11:00am - 5:00pm Showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Hardwood Floor Private complete Kitchen and a full bathroom
Most Utilities are included in the Rent--Water,Sewage,Garbage and Electricity.
On-site Laundry.
An Easy walk or bike down the tree-lined boulevard directly to UW campus, VERY close to I-5.
Comcast Wired into the unit for Internet/Cable TV Service.
1 year lease, showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146845p
No Dogs Allowed
