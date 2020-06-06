5235 17th Ave NE

Amenities

Available 09/13/19 $1300 / 1br - U-District Apartment with video - Property Id: 146845



Video: https://youtu.be/Xtb9IN1IctU



1 Bedroom Apt, available 9/13 Open House 8/11 Sunday From 11:00am - 5:00pm Showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Hardwood Floor Private complete Kitchen and a full bathroom

Most Utilities are included in the Rent--Water,Sewage,Garbage and Electricity.

On-site Laundry.

An Easy walk or bike down the tree-lined boulevard directly to UW campus, VERY close to I-5.

Comcast Wired into the unit for Internet/Cable TV Service.

1 year lease, showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146845p

Property Id 146845



No Dogs Allowed



