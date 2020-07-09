Rent Calculator
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 11
5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A
5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
New construction in the heart of the University District. 3 floors, 8 Bedrooms, Den/Office, 3 baths, large living and kitchen area. Washer and Dryer in unit. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A have any available units?
5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A have?
Some of 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A offer parking?
No, 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A does not offer parking.
Does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A have a pool?
No, 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A have accessible units?
No, 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A has units with dishwashers.
