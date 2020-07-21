5220 42nd Ave S #211

Amenities

Condo in Columbia City - Great condo in Columbia City ! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit has lots of light and good storage. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This top floor end unit condo also includes washer/dryer in unit, balcony, & 1 parking space. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Walk to Light Rail Station, restaurants, shops, & parks.



1st, last, & Security Deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https:https://showmojo.com/l/a18f2360d8

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



