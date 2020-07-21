All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5220 42nd Ave S #211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5220 42nd Ave S #211
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5220 42nd Ave S #211

5220 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5220 42nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Condo in Columbia City - Great condo in Columbia City ! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit has lots of light and good storage. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This top floor end unit condo also includes washer/dryer in unit, balcony, & 1 parking space. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Walk to Light Rail Station, restaurants, shops, & parks.

1st, last, & Security Deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https:https://showmojo.com/l/a18f2360d8
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5254565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 have any available units?
5220 42nd Ave S #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 have?
Some of 5220 42nd Ave S #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 42nd Ave S #211 currently offering any rent specials?
5220 42nd Ave S #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 42nd Ave S #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 42nd Ave S #211 is pet friendly.
Does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 offer parking?
Yes, 5220 42nd Ave S #211 offers parking.
Does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 42nd Ave S #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 have a pool?
No, 5220 42nd Ave S #211 does not have a pool.
Does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 have accessible units?
No, 5220 42nd Ave S #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 42nd Ave S #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 42nd Ave S #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University