Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Just a short 5-minute walk to the northern end of the University of Washington campus--only 3 blocks away! A large grocery store and a variety of unique "Ave" (University Avenue) shops and restaurants are nearby. This building has nice landscaping, open breezeway entries, and an app-operated laundry room on the 2nd floor. Nice open floor plan with large living room and bedroom big enough to fit a queen-size bed. Spacious closets. Full kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Occupancy is limited to 2 persons. PICTURES ARE OF THE ACTUAL UNIT



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.