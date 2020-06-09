5213 Delridge Wy SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage coffee bar air conditioning ceiling fan

Two Bedrooms, one bathroom near Greg Davis Park in Seattle.



Unit features,

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, and electric range/oven,

- Fireplace

- Washer + Dryer

- A/C

- Ceiling fan

- Attached garage



The unit is near Louisa Boren Stem K-8, Southwest Youth and Family Services, and Career Link. Nearby grocery stores include South Seattle Market, Whole Foods Market, and Trader Joe's. Coffee shops include The Daily Dose, Caff D'Arte, and Pearls Tea and Coffee. Restaurants include Pho Aroma, Olympia Pizza & Pasta, and El Chito. It is also near Cottage Grove Park and Puget Creek Greenspace.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 5213 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, King, Washington, 98106.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



