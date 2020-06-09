All apartments in Seattle
5213 Delridge Wy SW

5213 Delridge Way Southwest · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5213 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1859 · Avail. now

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Two Bedrooms, one bathroom near Greg Davis Park in Seattle.

Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, and electric range/oven,
- Fireplace
- Washer + Dryer
- A/C
- Ceiling fan
- Attached garage

The unit is near Louisa Boren Stem K-8, Southwest Youth and Family Services, and Career Link. Nearby grocery stores include South Seattle Market, Whole Foods Market, and Trader Joe's. Coffee shops include The Daily Dose, Caff D'Arte, and Pearls Tea and Coffee. Restaurants include Pho Aroma, Olympia Pizza & Pasta, and El Chito. It is also near Cottage Grove Park and Puget Creek Greenspace.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 5213 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, King, Washington, 98106.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: l8kgbpv6kgg1fhu2

(RLNE5776356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Delridge Wy SW have any available units?
5213 Delridge Wy SW has a unit available for $1,859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Delridge Wy SW have?
Some of 5213 Delridge Wy SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Delridge Wy SW currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Delridge Wy SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Delridge Wy SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Delridge Wy SW is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Delridge Wy SW offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Delridge Wy SW does offer parking.
Does 5213 Delridge Wy SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5213 Delridge Wy SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Delridge Wy SW have a pool?
No, 5213 Delridge Wy SW does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Delridge Wy SW have accessible units?
No, 5213 Delridge Wy SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Delridge Wy SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Delridge Wy SW does not have units with dishwashers.
