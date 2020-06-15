521 4th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AFFORDABLE ELEGANT LIVING NEAR DOWNTOWN& MERCER - Property Id: 18064



Renovated View Apartment With Spectacular Views Near KeyArena, Seattle Center Opera House, South Lake Union



Great Apartment in Classic Elegant Brick Building & Big Square Footage at a reasonable price!



View, Corner, Spectacular Views, New Appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, big windows- natural lighting, lots of closets, Big walk through kitchen, separate dining room.....1495



This prime neighborhood is a peaceful, tranquil, and serene spot away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle. Easy Access to all major roadways, parks, stores, hangouts, great eateries, hangouts, shops, stores, and more!!



Included:

Water

Sewer

Garbage

Hotwater

Onsite Live Service

Controlled Buzzer Access



Additional Building Amenities

Onsite Laundry

Free Storage

Reserved Parking



CALL MIKE (206)-285-3544

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18064

Property Id 18064



No Pets Allowed



