Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

521 4th Ave W -

521 4th Avenue West · (206) 536-4672
Location

521 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit - · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AFFORDABLE ELEGANT LIVING NEAR DOWNTOWN& MERCER - Property Id: 18064

Renovated View Apartment With Spectacular Views Near KeyArena, Seattle Center Opera House, South Lake Union

Great Apartment in Classic Elegant Brick Building & Big Square Footage at a reasonable price!

View, Corner, Spectacular Views, New Appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, big windows- natural lighting, lots of closets, Big walk through kitchen, separate dining room.....1495

This prime neighborhood is a peaceful, tranquil, and serene spot away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle. Easy Access to all major roadways, parks, stores, hangouts, great eateries, hangouts, shops, stores, and more!!

Included:
Water
Sewer
Garbage
Hotwater
Onsite Live Service
Controlled Buzzer Access

Additional Building Amenities
Onsite Laundry
Free Storage
Reserved Parking

CALL MIKE (206)-285-3544
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18064
Property Id 18064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 4th Ave W - have any available units?
521 4th Ave W - has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 4th Ave W - have?
Some of 521 4th Ave W -'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 4th Ave W - currently offering any rent specials?
521 4th Ave W - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 4th Ave W - pet-friendly?
No, 521 4th Ave W - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 521 4th Ave W - offer parking?
Yes, 521 4th Ave W - does offer parking.
Does 521 4th Ave W - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 4th Ave W - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 4th Ave W - have a pool?
No, 521 4th Ave W - does not have a pool.
Does 521 4th Ave W - have accessible units?
No, 521 4th Ave W - does not have accessible units.
Does 521 4th Ave W - have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 4th Ave W - does not have units with dishwashers.
