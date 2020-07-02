All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 520 Occidental Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
520 Occidental Avenue South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

520 Occidental Avenue South

520 Occidental Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pioneer Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

520 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Amenities

coffee bar
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
internet access
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,890* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,190* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this charming Pioneer Square furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cheery living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Seattle has to offer!(ID #SEA13)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Seattle, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Pioneer Square, known as Seattles first neighborhood.Internet companies, art galleries, coffee shops, bookstores, and trendy bars fill the Romanesque buildings. After a long day at the office, many like to unwind in secluded Waterfall Garden Park or grab dinner to go from one of the many food trucks at Occidental Square. The first skyscraper in Seattle, Smith Tower, is also located here, offering a 365-degree view of downtown. This historic neighborhood is accessible via bus, train, light rail, streetcar, and even water taxi or ferry. However, its also considered to be one of the most walkable areas in all of Seattle.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Occidental Avenue South have any available units?
520 Occidental Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Occidental Avenue South have?
Some of 520 Occidental Avenue South's amenities include coffee bar, elevator, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Occidental Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
520 Occidental Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Occidental Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 520 Occidental Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 520 Occidental Avenue South offer parking?
No, 520 Occidental Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 520 Occidental Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Occidental Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Occidental Avenue South have a pool?
No, 520 Occidental Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 520 Occidental Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 520 Occidental Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Occidental Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Occidental Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University