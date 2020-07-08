520 Bellevue Ave E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Dumar Apartments offer 32 units on 4 floors. This one bedroom apartment building was built in 1961 and features a controlled entry with inside hallways and an elevator. There is off street parking available and laundry facilities are located on the premises. With the building being located in the heart of Capitol Hill, you are close to shopping, transportation, restaurants and downtown. DUMAR APTS ( 1-bedroom/ 1-bath) Rent $1,375 Utility $95.00 CONTACT PERSON: IAN PHONE# (206) 714-3990 EMAIL: Coralsea42@yahoo.com