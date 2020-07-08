All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
520 Bellevue Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
520 Bellevue Ave E
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:40 AM

520 Bellevue Ave E

520 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

520 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Dumar Apartments offer 32 units on 4 floors. This one bedroom apartment building was built in 1961 and features a controlled entry with inside hallways and an elevator. There is off street parking available and laundry facilities are located on the premises. With the building being located in the heart of Capitol Hill, you are close to shopping, transportation, restaurants and downtown. DUMAR APTS ( 1-bedroom/ 1-bath) Rent $1,375 Utility $95.00 CONTACT PERSON: IAN PHONE# (206) 714-3990 EMAIL: Coralsea42@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 520 Bellevue Ave E have any available units?
520 Bellevue Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Bellevue Ave E have?
Some of 520 Bellevue Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Bellevue Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
520 Bellevue Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Bellevue Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 520 Bellevue Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 520 Bellevue Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 520 Bellevue Ave E offers parking.
Does 520 Bellevue Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Bellevue Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Bellevue Ave E have a pool?
No, 520 Bellevue Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 520 Bellevue Ave E have accessible units?
No, 520 Bellevue Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Bellevue Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Bellevue Ave E has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University