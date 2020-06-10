All apartments in Seattle
515 Summit Ave E - 304

515 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

515 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Google Fiber Gigabit Internet serviced building! Stream 4K TV unlimited bandwidth!

Light, airy and clean-lined contemporary european style living featuring hardwood flooring, tile bathroom, in-unit laundry and chefs kitchen with slide-in range, refrigerator water and quartz counters. Energy efficient units featuring LED lighting and programmable thermostats. Enjoy the outdoors on your private balcony and bring comfort all year round with an air conditioning ready unit with built-in A/C ports in every room for those hot summer months.

Børsen Residences is a 5-story elevator serviced, condo-grade building with each residence residing on a building corner. Quiet and secure, with 24 hour video monitoring, the soundproof flooring and fully fire sprinklered construction give residents a distinct peace of mind. Amended with underground parking, storage lockers and bike racks, the building also features keyless unit entry, cellphone linked remote building entry and fully built-in Google Fiber Gigabit internet. All units have at least one if not two outdoor decks to enjoy the sounds of nature.

NB. Some photos from unit 404. 304 has electric stove (not gas), and no A/C mounted on wall.
Børsen Residences is a contemporary architecturally designed apartment complex providing a comfortably luxurious urban lifestyle for long-term tenancy in a world-class city. Featuring 20 one and two-bedroom units in a variety of sizes and floorplans, Børsen Residences offers a little escape for those seeking to prioritize quality in the midst of an increasingly hectic lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 have any available units?
515 Summit Ave E - 304 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 have?
Some of 515 Summit Ave E - 304's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Summit Ave E - 304 currently offering any rent specials?
515 Summit Ave E - 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Summit Ave E - 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Summit Ave E - 304 is pet friendly.
Does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 offer parking?
Yes, 515 Summit Ave E - 304 does offer parking.
Does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Summit Ave E - 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 have a pool?
No, 515 Summit Ave E - 304 does not have a pool.
Does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 have accessible units?
No, 515 Summit Ave E - 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Summit Ave E - 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Summit Ave E - 304 has units with dishwashers.
