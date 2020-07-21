All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

5113 S. Mead Street

5113 South Mead Street · No Longer Available
Location

5113 South Mead Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Seward Park 2+ bedroom 1 bath Charming home! - Charming 2+ bedroom bungalow built in 1913! Just painted and ready for new tenants. Great Seattle location, low maintenance yard, washer & dryer!
Avail Now!

(RLNE5588319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 S. Mead Street have any available units?
5113 S. Mead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5113 S. Mead Street currently offering any rent specials?
5113 S. Mead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 S. Mead Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 S. Mead Street is pet friendly.
Does 5113 S. Mead Street offer parking?
No, 5113 S. Mead Street does not offer parking.
Does 5113 S. Mead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5113 S. Mead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 S. Mead Street have a pool?
No, 5113 S. Mead Street does not have a pool.
Does 5113 S. Mead Street have accessible units?
No, 5113 S. Mead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 S. Mead Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 S. Mead Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 S. Mead Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 S. Mead Street does not have units with air conditioning.
