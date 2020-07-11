All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 511 N 43rd Street - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
511 N 43rd Street - 6
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:10 AM

511 N 43rd Street - 6

511 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

511 North 43rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Available after July 1, is this this top floor unit located within walking distance to Marketime grocery store, Cafe Vita and lots of restaurants. For commuting it is 2 miles to downtown Seattle and 3 miles to University of Washington. Freeway access is a few blocks away for easy commute to Eastside access to 520. This two bedroom has a dedicated living room and dining room. The kitchen has top of the line stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. There is a double sink and lots of counter top space for entertaining. The bedrooms have large closets. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. This south and west facing unit has great city, Lake Union and Mt Rainier views. Included in the rent is an additional secured storage area and bicycle storage in the building. There are 2 parking spots per unit available at an extra charge. Social distancing protocol in place for showings and video conferencing option available. Text 206-399-2700, call or email for more information. Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. No pets.

Professionally managed
7 unit apartment building with bike storage, large storage unit for each apartment and outdoor patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 have any available units?
511 N 43rd Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 have?
Some of 511 N 43rd Street - 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 N 43rd Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
511 N 43rd Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N 43rd Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 511 N 43rd Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 511 N 43rd Street - 6 offers parking.
Does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 N 43rd Street - 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 511 N 43rd Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 511 N 43rd Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N 43rd Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 N 43rd Street - 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University