511 N 43rd Street - 6

Available after July 1, is this this top floor unit located within walking distance to Marketime grocery store, Cafe Vita and lots of restaurants. For commuting it is 2 miles to downtown Seattle and 3 miles to University of Washington. Freeway access is a few blocks away for easy commute to Eastside access to 520. This two bedroom has a dedicated living room and dining room. The kitchen has top of the line stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. There is a double sink and lots of counter top space for entertaining. The bedrooms have large closets. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. This south and west facing unit has great city, Lake Union and Mt Rainier views. Included in the rent is an additional secured storage area and bicycle storage in the building. There are 2 parking spots per unit available at an extra charge. Social distancing protocol in place for showings and video conferencing option available. Text 206-399-2700, call or email for more information. Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. No pets.



7 unit apartment building with bike storage, large storage unit for each apartment and outdoor patio area.