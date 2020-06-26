All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5102 Green Lake Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5102 Green Lake Way N
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

5102 Green Lake Way N

5102 East Green Lake Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5102 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5102 Green Lake Way N Available 07/05/19 5 Bed 3 Bath Home Across from Green Lake - This 5 bed 3 bath home features a completely updated kitchen and granite counters and some updated appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs, one on the main floor, and one on the lower level (has windows). One 3/4 bath on the lower floor and the main floor with the top floor featuring an updated full bath (not pictured). Lots of storage space and bonus rooms on the lower floor. One carport spot. Located right across the street from Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake, this location is hard to beat.

First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, small pet conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4158108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have any available units?
5102 Green Lake Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Green Lake Way N have?
Some of 5102 Green Lake Way N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Green Lake Way N currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Green Lake Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Green Lake Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Green Lake Way N is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Green Lake Way N offers parking.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have a pool?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have accessible units?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University