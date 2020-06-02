All apartments in Seattle
509 Bellevue Avenue East
509 Bellevue Avenue East

509 Bellevue Avenue East · (206) 801-0101
Location

509 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Fabulous units available in classic 1920�S Capitol Hill brick. Gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen. Common laundry area located in basement. Building is located just blocks from restaurants, cafes, grocery stores. Near public transportation $1495 per month No smoking/ No pets. $900 security deposit $100 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, garbage AND heat NOTE: Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property 509 Bellevue Ave E Please call or email Collin at 253-350-5317; buckleyapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East have any available units?
509 Bellevue Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 509 Bellevue Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
509 Bellevue Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Bellevue Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East offer parking?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East have a pool?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Bellevue Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Bellevue Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
