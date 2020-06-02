509 Bellevue Avenue East

Amenities

Fabulous units available in classic 1920�S Capitol Hill brick. Gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen. Common laundry area located in basement. Building is located just blocks from restaurants, cafes, grocery stores. Near public transportation $1495 per month No smoking/ No pets. $900 security deposit $100 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, garbage AND heat NOTE: Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property 509 Bellevue Ave E Please call or email Collin at 253-350-5317; buckleyapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure