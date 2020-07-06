505 Belmont Ave E

Amenities

Perfect Capitol Hill location near Downtown! Lamplighter Condominiums are conveniently located on vibrant Capitol Hill near a wide array of restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, shopping and more! Amenities include an outdoor pool and a resident club room, and there is guest parking. Easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and I-5! This spacious west-facing 5th floor unit includes a large deck and breath-taking downtown and water views, open floor-plan, hardwood floors, maple cabinets and an island in the kitchen, tile counters and floors in the bathroom, and plenty of closet space in the bedroom. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent plus one parking space and one storage unit! W/D in unit. NO PETS. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $250 non-refundable move-in fee required by HOA.