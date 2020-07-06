All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 505 Belmont Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
505 Belmont Ave E
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

505 Belmont Ave E

505 Belmont Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 Belmont Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Perfect Capitol Hill location near Downtown! Lamplighter Condominiums are conveniently located on vibrant Capitol Hill near a wide array of restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, shopping and more! Amenities include an outdoor pool and a resident club room, and there is guest parking. Easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and I-5! This spacious west-facing 5th floor unit includes a large deck and breath-taking downtown and water views, open floor-plan, hardwood floors, maple cabinets and an island in the kitchen, tile counters and floors in the bathroom, and plenty of closet space in the bedroom. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent plus one parking space and one storage unit! W/D in unit. NO PETS. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $250 non-refundable move-in fee required by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Belmont Ave E have any available units?
505 Belmont Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Belmont Ave E have?
Some of 505 Belmont Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Belmont Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
505 Belmont Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Belmont Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 505 Belmont Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 505 Belmont Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 505 Belmont Ave E offers parking.
Does 505 Belmont Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Belmont Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Belmont Ave E have a pool?
Yes, 505 Belmont Ave E has a pool.
Does 505 Belmont Ave E have accessible units?
No, 505 Belmont Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Belmont Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Belmont Ave E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University