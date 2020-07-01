All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
505 14th Avenue East
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:09 PM

505 14th Avenue East

505 14th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

505 14th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Parkurst Apartments are located on Capitol Hill just one block from 15th Avenue East for convenient shopping, restaurants and transportation. Built in 1929, the Parkhurst has beautiful hardwood floors and original woodwork reminiscent of superb craftsmanship of the era. Garage parking available. No pets or smoking please. Spacious and lots of light! Old world charm, hardwood floors, trim, details, lots of windows and closets. Laundry on-site, no pets. Walk to Broadway or 15th! Additional storage spaces available on-site for lease.

Terms: 1-Year Lease Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 14th Avenue East have any available units?
505 14th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 14th Avenue East have?
Some of 505 14th Avenue East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 14th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
505 14th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 14th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 505 14th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 505 14th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 505 14th Avenue East offers parking.
Does 505 14th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 14th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 14th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 505 14th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 505 14th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 505 14th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 505 14th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 14th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.

