All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5046 15th Ave NE #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5046 15th Ave NE #1
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

5046 15th Ave NE #1

5046 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5046 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Lovely University District Studio - Charming studio close to campus. Top floor. Gas heat and cooking. W/S/G & electric included.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 have any available units?
5046 15th Ave NE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5046 15th Ave NE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5046 15th Ave NE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 15th Ave NE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 offer parking?
No, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 does not offer parking.
Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 have a pool?
No, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 have accessible units?
No, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5046 15th Ave NE #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5046 15th Ave NE #1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University