5046 15th Ave NE #1

Amenities
Lovely University District Studio - Charming studio close to campus. Top floor. Gas heat and cooking. W/S/G & electric included.
If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4345951)