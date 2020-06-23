All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

5045 31st Avenue S

5045 31st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5045 31st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This tri-level, four-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Mid-Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a seven-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Columbia City Stn Rail & Mlk Jr Wy S/S Alaska Street stop. Inside, the home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the upstairs bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, and high vaulted ceilings in the third floor bedrooms. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with rustic and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicle parking or extra storage, a two-car attached garage is available.

Nearby parks:
Dearborn Park, Columbia Park and Hitt's Hill Park

Nearby Schools:
Mercer Middle School - 1.05 miles, 7/10
Aki Kurose Middle School - 0.82 miles, 5/10
Dearborn Park Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 4/10
Hawthorne Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
106 - 0.2 miles
50 - 0.3 miles
39 - 0.3 miles
9 - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4891338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 31st Avenue S have any available units?
5045 31st Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5045 31st Avenue S have?
Some of 5045 31st Avenue S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 31st Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5045 31st Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 31st Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 31st Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5045 31st Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5045 31st Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 5045 31st Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 31st Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 31st Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5045 31st Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5045 31st Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5045 31st Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 31st Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045 31st Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
