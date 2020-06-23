5045 31st Avenue S

Amenities

This tri-level, four-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Mid-Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a seven-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Columbia City Stn Rail & Mlk Jr Wy S/S Alaska Street stop. Inside, the home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the upstairs bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, and high vaulted ceilings in the third floor bedrooms. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with rustic and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicle parking or extra storage, a two-car attached garage is available.



Nearby parks:

Dearborn Park, Columbia Park and Hitt's Hill Park



Nearby Schools:

Mercer Middle School - 1.05 miles, 7/10

Aki Kurose Middle School - 0.82 miles, 5/10

Dearborn Park Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 4/10

Hawthorne Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

106 - 0.2 miles

50 - 0.3 miles

39 - 0.3 miles

9 - 0.4 miles



