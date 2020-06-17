504 NE 86th St

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Maple Leaf House - Large home on corner lot in centrally located Maple Leaf neighborhood. Main floor features a large living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lower level features a bonus room and the 3rd bathroom. Attached two car garage. Pets negotiable. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

Approximately 2100 sq ft

Master bedroom/bathroom

Hardwood floors

Two fireplaces (one gas, one wood)

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Deck off of the living/dining room

Finished basement with 2nd living room

Attached two car garage

Optional use of hot tub for additional charge

Pets negotiable

No smoking

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenants pay gas heat

12 month lease

Rent $2695

Deposit $2695



***RV stays and will be stored on the property***



Located in this Maple Leaf neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



