Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

504 NE 86th St

504 Northeast 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Northeast 86th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Large 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Maple Leaf House - Large home on corner lot in centrally located Maple Leaf neighborhood. Main floor features a large living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lower level features a bonus room and the 3rd bathroom. Attached two car garage. Pets negotiable. Available now.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
Approximately 2100 sq ft
Master bedroom/bathroom
Hardwood floors
Two fireplaces (one gas, one wood)
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Deck off of the living/dining room
Finished basement with 2nd living room
Attached two car garage
Optional use of hot tub for additional charge
Pets negotiable
No smoking
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenants pay gas heat
12 month lease
Rent $2695
Deposit $2695

***RV stays and will be stored on the property***

Located in this Maple Leaf neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE2543651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

