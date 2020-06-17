504 E Republican St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

The El Mondo Apartments, built in 1910, offers 21 units on 4 floors. There are 7 studio apartments and 14 one bedroom apartments. The building offers old world charm, boasting original wood work coupled with ALL NEW kitchens and baths (claw foot bathtubs), gas stoves, some hardwood floors and views. There are spacious roof decks with excellent views and an in-house laundry facility. Cats are welcome. We have a 3rd floor one bedroom unit for rent. Located in the heart of capitol hill, this building boasts many features including a rooftop deck. Close to restaurants, shopping, parks and everything that this vibrant location has to offer. The unit will be renting for $1450 a month + $75 utility charge that covers water/sewer/garbage. The unit is around 500 sq ft, and offers a large claw foot tub and many other charming features. 12-month lease only. $40 for the application fee per person/ $900 security deposit. No parking, street parking only NO dogs cats okay. Please free to call or email with any questions or to view the unit. elmondomanager@gmail.com



Terms: 12 month lease