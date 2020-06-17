All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 504 E Republican St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
504 E Republican St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

504 E Republican St

504 East Republican Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

504 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
The El Mondo Apartments, built in 1910, offers 21 units on 4 floors. There are 7 studio apartments and 14 one bedroom apartments. The building offers old world charm, boasting original wood work coupled with ALL NEW kitchens and baths (claw foot bathtubs), gas stoves, some hardwood floors and views. There are spacious roof decks with excellent views and an in-house laundry facility. Cats are welcome. We have a 3rd floor one bedroom unit for rent. Located in the heart of capitol hill, this building boasts many features including a rooftop deck. Close to restaurants, shopping, parks and everything that this vibrant location has to offer. The unit will be renting for $1450 a month + $75 utility charge that covers water/sewer/garbage. The unit is around 500 sq ft, and offers a large claw foot tub and many other charming features. 12-month lease only. $40 for the application fee per person/ $900 security deposit. No parking, street parking only NO dogs cats okay. Please free to call or email with any questions or to view the unit. elmondomanager@gmail.com

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 E Republican St have any available units?
504 E Republican St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 E Republican St have?
Some of 504 E Republican St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 E Republican St currently offering any rent specials?
504 E Republican St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 E Republican St pet-friendly?
No, 504 E Republican St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 504 E Republican St offer parking?
No, 504 E Republican St does not offer parking.
Does 504 E Republican St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 E Republican St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 E Republican St have a pool?
No, 504 E Republican St does not have a pool.
Does 504 E Republican St have accessible units?
No, 504 E Republican St does not have accessible units.
Does 504 E Republican St have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 E Republican St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University