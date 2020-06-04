All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5037 S Bowen Place

5037 Bowen Pl S · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Bowen Pl S, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
Cute, yet spacious home fuses vintage features with modern finishes -- located in desirable Columbia Heights neighborhood! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of top floor. Other accents include crown mold trimming and other period finishes. Spacious kitchen features granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances and track lighting and opens up to large dining room. French doors take you outside to your own private, fully fenced back yard. Large Master Bedroom features walk-in closet, generous size walk through bathroom and real hardwood floors. Second bedroom and bath finish off top floor. Unfinished basement features third bedroom which can be used as a office, game room, or rec room. Basement also features own backdoor entrance, laundry room (with washer and dryer) and storage a plenty for all your seasonal belongings. Located blocks from desirable ORCA school, Genesse Park, and downtown Columbia City to name a few- and with a Walk Score of 89, you can be rest assured everything you need is just a short walk away. 12 or 6 month term available. Come and see but hurry, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 S Bowen Place have any available units?
5037 S Bowen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 S Bowen Place have?
Some of 5037 S Bowen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 S Bowen Place currently offering any rent specials?
5037 S Bowen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 S Bowen Place pet-friendly?
No, 5037 S Bowen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5037 S Bowen Place offer parking?
No, 5037 S Bowen Place does not offer parking.
Does 5037 S Bowen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 S Bowen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 S Bowen Place have a pool?
No, 5037 S Bowen Place does not have a pool.
Does 5037 S Bowen Place have accessible units?
No, 5037 S Bowen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 S Bowen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 S Bowen Place has units with dishwashers.
