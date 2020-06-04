5037 S Bowen Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Cute, yet spacious home fuses vintage features with modern finishes -- located in desirable Columbia Heights neighborhood! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of top floor. Other accents include crown mold trimming and other period finishes. Spacious kitchen features granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances and track lighting and opens up to large dining room. French doors take you outside to your own private, fully fenced back yard. Large Master Bedroom features walk-in closet, generous size walk through bathroom and real hardwood floors. Second bedroom and bath finish off top floor. Unfinished basement features third bedroom which can be used as a office, game room, or rec room. Basement also features own backdoor entrance, laundry room (with washer and dryer) and storage a plenty for all your seasonal belongings. Located blocks from desirable ORCA school, Genesse Park, and downtown Columbia City to name a few- and with a Walk Score of 89, you can be rest assured everything you need is just a short walk away. 12 or 6 month term available. Come and see but hurry, this one won't last long!