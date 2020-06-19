All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5029 11th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5029 11th Ave NE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

5029 11th Ave NE

5029 11th Avenue Northeast · (206) 525-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5029 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Five blocks to UW campus. Close to restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, I-5, Burke Gilman Trail, University Village, and University Public Library. Laundry facilities on the premises. Photos are representative of apartment flow but cabinets, wall color, etc, may be different. Actual pictures and video tour will be available beginning of July, 2020

Terms: We offer 6-12 month lease terms.Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 11th Ave NE have any available units?
5029 11th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 11th Ave NE have?
Some of 5029 11th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 11th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5029 11th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 11th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5029 11th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5029 11th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5029 11th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5029 11th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 11th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 11th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5029 11th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5029 11th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5029 11th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 11th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 11th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5029 11th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity