Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5028 41st Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5028 41st Avenue Southwest
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:06 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5028 41st Avenue Southwest
5028 41st Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fairmount Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5028 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
5028 41st Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 5028 41st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5028 41st Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 41st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 41st Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 41st Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University