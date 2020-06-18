All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:11 AM

502 E Harrison St

502 East Harrison Street · (425) 351-3066
Location

502 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
media room
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
The Harrison Court Apartments and Duplex are 1952 frame and brick old world charm style buildings. The apartment building consists of three stories offering 10 one bedroom with one bath apartments. The Duplex offers a one bedroom with one bath lower unit and a two bedroom with one bath upper unit. Amenities include carpeted floors, controlled access, a laundry facility on-site, parking and views. The upper unit of the Duplex also has a private deck. Bus lines are conveniently located near this property, and it is close to Cornish, Seattle Central, Seattle U, Swedish and the Polyclinic as well as Broadway's shops, restaurants and theaters. No pets and no smoking, please. 1 bd $1395, (includes w/s/g), separate entrance, near busline, Cornish! Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic, walk to shops, restaurants, and movie theaters on Broadway! No Pets/No Smoking 508 E Harrison **CALL 206-425-351-3066 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E Harrison St have any available units?
502 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E Harrison St have?
Some of 502 E Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
502 E Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 502 E Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 502 E Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 502 E Harrison St does offer parking.
Does 502 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 E Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 502 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 502 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 502 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
