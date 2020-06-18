502 E Harrison St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking media room internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access media room

The Harrison Court Apartments and Duplex are 1952 frame and brick old world charm style buildings. The apartment building consists of three stories offering 10 one bedroom with one bath apartments. The Duplex offers a one bedroom with one bath lower unit and a two bedroom with one bath upper unit. Amenities include carpeted floors, controlled access, a laundry facility on-site, parking and views. The upper unit of the Duplex also has a private deck. Bus lines are conveniently located near this property, and it is close to Cornish, Seattle Central, Seattle U, Swedish and the Polyclinic as well as Broadway's shops, restaurants and theaters. No pets and no smoking, please. 1 bd $1395, (includes w/s/g), separate entrance, near busline, Cornish! Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic, walk to shops, restaurants, and movie theaters on Broadway! No Pets/No Smoking 508 E Harrison **CALL 206-425-351-3066 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure