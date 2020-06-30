502 Bellevue Ave E - 103

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

Move-in Special $600 Off 1st Months Rent for Leases starting by August 1, 2020.



Unit # 103



New Remodel including Quartz counter tops, Washer & Dryer in Unit, All new stainless steel appliances, Stunning Marble Walk-in Double Shower. Kitchen will have a new open concept



Prime Location: Impeccable, newly upgraded 1br apartment home in West Capitol Hill neighborhood. Situated West of Broadway, you are a few minutes walk from uber-hot restaurants, boutiques, art galleries and downtown Seattle. Stainless steel appliances, bay windows, quartz counter tops, and luxurious hardwood flooring throughout.



DESCRIPTION

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This 1899 old world charm building is located on the West side of Capitol Hill. It is a popular rental location since it is on a quiet street, yet within walking distance to QFC and other shops and restaurants on Broadway. It is also walking distance to Cornish College of The Arts, Seattle Central Community College, and much more. Bus transportation to downtown is excellent. Access to I-5 is near by. This is a very vibrant and colorful area of the City of Seattle.



From the Walk Score website:

Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 76

Bike Score: 58



LEASE TERMS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$1200 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$70 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas

Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1000

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

-------------------------------------------------

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We accept tenant-provided screening reports*

This 1899 old world charm building is located on the west side of Capitol Hill. As a very popular rental location, it boasts of being near the Broadway District, shops, restaurants, Cornish College of The Arts, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, businesses, fast food, and much more. Bus and light rail transportation are excellent and easy access to I-5 and downtown. This is a very vibrant and colorful area of the City of Seattle.