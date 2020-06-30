All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

502 Bellevue Ave E - 103

502 Bellevue Avenue East · (206) 378-5899
Location

502 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Move-in Special $600 Off 1st Months Rent for Leases starting by August 1, 2020.

Unit # 103

New Remodel including Quartz counter tops, Washer & Dryer in Unit, All new stainless steel appliances, Stunning Marble Walk-in Double Shower. Kitchen will have a new open concept

Prime Location: Impeccable, newly upgraded 1br apartment home in West Capitol Hill neighborhood. Situated West of Broadway, you are a few minutes walk from uber-hot restaurants, boutiques, art galleries and downtown Seattle. Stainless steel appliances, bay windows, quartz counter tops, and luxurious hardwood flooring throughout.

DESCRIPTION
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 1899 old world charm building is located on the West side of Capitol Hill. It is a popular rental location since it is on a quiet street, yet within walking distance to QFC and other shops and restaurants on Broadway. It is also walking distance to Cornish College of The Arts, Seattle Central Community College, and much more. Bus transportation to downtown is excellent. Access to I-5 is near by. This is a very vibrant and colorful area of the City of Seattle.

From the Walk Score website:
Walk Score: 94
Transit Score: 76
Bike Score: 58

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1200 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$70 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas
Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1000
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.
*We accept tenant-provided screening reports*
This 1899 old world charm building is located on the west side of Capitol Hill. As a very popular rental location, it boasts of being near the Broadway District, shops, restaurants, Cornish College of The Arts, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, businesses, fast food, and much more. Bus and light rail transportation are excellent and easy access to I-5 and downtown. This is a very vibrant and colorful area of the City of Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 have any available units?
502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 have?
Some of 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 offer parking?
No, 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 does not offer parking.
Does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 have a pool?
No, 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 have accessible units?
No, 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Bellevue Ave E - 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
