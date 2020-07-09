All apartments in Seattle
5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B

5015 Fauntleroy Way Southwest · (206) 619-3937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5015 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B Available 08/01/20 Walkable West Seattle Townhouse with great rooftop deck! - Beautiful bright and modern townhouse built in 2018! Walk everywhere!! Blocks from Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and the West Seattle Farmer’s Market!
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse is in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. Close to coffee shops, restaurants, shops, parks, and the West Seattle Golf Course. Great views from the rooftop deck.

~stainless steel appliances
~rooftop deck
~washer/dryer
~video tour here: https://youtu.be/ssTETJlvt0o
~parking space included

-All utilities are tenants responsibilities
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

To view a virtual tour of this property click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/p4eny9wkENB3V7qkzKvrj0vKgMYZ5qQb

(RLNE5947977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B have any available units?
5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B have?
Some of 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B offers parking.
Does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B have a pool?
No, 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
