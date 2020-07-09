Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B Available 08/01/20 Walkable West Seattle Townhouse with great rooftop deck! - Beautiful bright and modern townhouse built in 2018! Walk everywhere!! Blocks from Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and the West Seattle Farmer’s Market!

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse is in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. Close to coffee shops, restaurants, shops, parks, and the West Seattle Golf Course. Great views from the rooftop deck.



~stainless steel appliances

~rooftop deck

~washer/dryer

~video tour here: https://youtu.be/ssTETJlvt0o

~parking space included



-All utilities are tenants responsibilities

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



To view a virtual tour of this property click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/p4eny9wkENB3V7qkzKvrj0vKgMYZ5qQb



