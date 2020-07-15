Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge parking garage

501 Roy Street Unit T110 Available 08/01/20 Location! 1Bed, 1 Bath unit in the heart of Lake Union - Great location! QFC downstairs in the same building, close to Amazon, walking distance to the Space Needle. Easy freeway and 99 access, bus lines, close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Seattle Center and more. Amenities include a community room, media/movie room, and concierge services.



Almost new appliances - dishwasher, fridge, washer/dryer, microwave and oven. The unit has SUPER high ceiling, full height window with lots of light, private balcony, concrete flooring and spacious semi bedroom with central A/C. Pet is case by case. No smoking. Secured garage parking and storage space included.

Rent includes water, sewer, garbage.



First, last and security deposit to move in. Non-refundable one time move-in fee of $400 also applied. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.



