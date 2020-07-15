All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

501 Roy Street Unit T110

501 Roy Street · (425) 327-0446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 Roy Street Unit T110 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
parking
garage
501 Roy Street Unit T110 Available 08/01/20 Location! 1Bed, 1 Bath unit in the heart of Lake Union - Great location! QFC downstairs in the same building, close to Amazon, walking distance to the Space Needle. Easy freeway and 99 access, bus lines, close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Seattle Center and more. Amenities include a community room, media/movie room, and concierge services.

Almost new appliances - dishwasher, fridge, washer/dryer, microwave and oven. The unit has SUPER high ceiling, full height window with lots of light, private balcony, concrete flooring and spacious semi bedroom with central A/C. Pet is case by case. No smoking. Secured garage parking and storage space included.
Rent includes water, sewer, garbage.

First, last and security deposit to move in. Non-refundable one time move-in fee of $400 also applied. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.

(RLNE3240765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 have any available units?
501 Roy Street Unit T110 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 have?
Some of 501 Roy Street Unit T110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Roy Street Unit T110 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Roy Street Unit T110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Roy Street Unit T110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Roy Street Unit T110 is pet friendly.
Does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Roy Street Unit T110 offers parking.
Does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Roy Street Unit T110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 have a pool?
No, 501 Roy Street Unit T110 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 have accessible units?
No, 501 Roy Street Unit T110 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Roy Street Unit T110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Roy Street Unit T110 has units with dishwashers.
