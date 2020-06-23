All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 501 NE 66th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
501 NE 66th Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:44 AM

501 NE 66th Street

501 Northeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

501 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 NE 66th Street have any available units?
501 NE 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 501 NE 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 NE 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 NE 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 NE 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 501 NE 66th Street offer parking?
No, 501 NE 66th Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 NE 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 NE 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 NE 66th Street have a pool?
No, 501 NE 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 NE 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 NE 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 NE 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 NE 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 NE 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 NE 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University