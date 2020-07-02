5006 11th Avenue Northeast - A

Amenities

garage coffee bar

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020



**WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**



5006 11th Ave NE Unit A is a townhouse in Seattle, WA 98105. This 1,290 square foot townhouse sits on a 1,063 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. Nearby schools include University Child Development School, Academy For Precision Learning and University Cooperative School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Woori Market and J's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Jake's Coffee, Shinka Tea and Kung Fu Tea. Nearby restaurants include Best Choice Express, Chaco Canyon Cafe and Village Sushi. Great location, close to UW, bus, stores, easy commute to Downtown.

First/last/deposit ($2600). Tenants pay all utilities. One garage parking space. No smoking. No Pets.

Available September 2020.



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.