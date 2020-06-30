4856 18th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Great location, 2 minute walk to 125 bus to downtown or South Seattle CC. 10 minute drive to West Seattle Junction (Trader Joe's, QFC, Safeway, restaurants, post office, banks, LA Fitness, and more). 979 sq ft. Spacious and quiet 1 bedroom, 1 full bath unit in a private home on a dead end street. Ground floor (NOT basement). Main living area has hardwood floors and gas insert fireplace. Dual Mitsubishi heat pumps provide efficient HVAC (heating-ventilation-A/C). Full kitchen with frig/freezer, gas stove, dishwasher, dual sink and plenty of cabinets. Full size washer/dryer in unit laundry room. Large walk-in closet off ensuite bathroom. Main picture windows face private backyard adjacent to greenbelt. Separate alarm system. Off-street parking. Private entrance. No shared indoor space. High speed (fiber or cable) Internet available separately.



(RLNE5263479)