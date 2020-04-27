Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4847 41st Avenue SW
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4847 41st Avenue SW
4847 41st Ave SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
4847 41st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Fairmount Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW have any available units?
4847 41st Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 4847 41st Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
4847 41st Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 41st Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4847 41st Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4847 41st Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
