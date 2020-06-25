All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4757 46th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4757 46th Ave SW
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:26 PM

4757 46th Ave SW

4757 46th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4757 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58a886d03e ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/58a886d03e
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Moments from Downtown Seattle
- Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets
- Bright rooms with large windows
- Large upstairs bonus room
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Last Month\'s Rent Required at Move-in

Appliances: Freezer
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Gas
HeatingSystems: Baseboard, ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 46th Ave SW have any available units?
4757 46th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4757 46th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4757 46th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 46th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 4757 46th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4757 46th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4757 46th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 4757 46th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 46th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 46th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4757 46th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4757 46th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4757 46th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 46th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4757 46th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4757 46th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4757 46th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University