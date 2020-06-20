All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 17 2020

4754-22nd Ave NE

4754 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4754 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This building is located on a green belt that sits above University Village. Its convenient location is in a residential community just 5-minute's walk to the North entrance of the University of Washington! Stroll down to the U-Village shops and restaurants, or take a bike ride on the nearby Burke-Gilman Trail. Nice landscaping adds to the community charm of this well-maintained building, making it a nice place to call home. Full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and large plate glass windows that allow lots of natural light. Occupancy is limited to 4 persons. The pictures are of the actual unit available

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754-22nd Ave NE have any available units?
4754-22nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4754-22nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4754-22nd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754-22nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4754-22nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4754-22nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4754-22nd Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 4754-22nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754-22nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754-22nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4754-22nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4754-22nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4754-22nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4754-22nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754-22nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4754-22nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4754-22nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
