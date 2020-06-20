4754-22nd Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This building is located on a green belt that sits above University Village. Its convenient location is in a residential community just 5-minute's walk to the North entrance of the University of Washington! Stroll down to the U-Village shops and restaurants, or take a bike ride on the nearby Burke-Gilman Trail. Nice landscaping adds to the community charm of this well-maintained building, making it a nice place to call home. Full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and large plate glass windows that allow lots of natural light. Occupancy is limited to 4 persons. The pictures are of the actual unit available



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.