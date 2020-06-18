4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Leasing Special – Sign a 14 month lease and get the first 3 months at $799 for Aubrey units and $699 for Juno, Alta, and Cantor units, for a limited time only!

*For select units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*



Thank you for your interest in Cantor Studios! Conveniently located in the University District, Cantor is walking distance from tons of grocery shopping, restaurants, recreational activities, and much more!



Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/



NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!



Rents range from $800-950 per month.

$50 utility fee covers all utilities!

WiFi is FREE!



Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).



You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at KeystonePropertiesNW.com.