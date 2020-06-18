All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:27 PM

4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205

4754 18th Avenue Northeast · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4754 18th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Leasing Special – Sign a 14 month lease and get the first 3 months at $799 for Aubrey units and $699 for Juno, Alta, and Cantor units, for a limited time only!
*For select units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*

Thank you for your interest in Cantor Studios! Conveniently located in the University District, Cantor is walking distance from tons of grocery shopping, restaurants, recreational activities, and much more!

Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/

NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!

Rents range from $800-950 per month.
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at KeystonePropertiesNW.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 have any available units?
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 have?
Some of 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 offer parking?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 does not offer parking.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity