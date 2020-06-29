All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4753 34th Ave NE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4753 34th Ave NE

4753 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4753 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bryant House - Location, location, location! Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just blocks to University Village and Burke Gilman Trail. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 770 sq ft
Carpet and hardwood floors
Washer and dryer
Off street parking
Detached garage is not included in rental
Fenced yard
Yard mowing service provided by owner
Pet negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $1850
Deposit $1850

Located in the Bryant neighborhood of Seattle. Blocks to University Village and the Burke Gilman Trail and close to UW and Children's Hospital.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE3728114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 34th Ave NE have any available units?
4753 34th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4753 34th Ave NE have?
Some of 4753 34th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 34th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4753 34th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 34th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 34th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4753 34th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4753 34th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4753 34th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4753 34th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 34th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4753 34th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4753 34th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4753 34th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 34th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 34th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
