4753 34th Ave NE

Bryant House - Location, location, location! Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just blocks to University Village and Burke Gilman Trail. Available now.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Approximately 770 sq ft

Carpet and hardwood floors

Washer and dryer

Off street parking

Detached garage is not included in rental

Fenced yard

Yard mowing service provided by owner

Pet negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $1850

Deposit $1850



Located in the Bryant neighborhood of Seattle. Blocks to University Village and the Burke Gilman Trail and close to UW and Children's Hospital.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



