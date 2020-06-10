4746 11th Ave NE

Amenities

Five blocks to UW campus, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, and University Public Library. Convenient garbage chutes on each floor. Bedrooms can accommodate queen-sized beds, and louvered doors are a distinctive decorative element. Mature landscaping and tiled entry/lobby welcome you home every day. Responsive on-site managers work to keep a quiet atmosphere for studious tenants. Assigned parking available in controlled access, underground gated garage. Parking enforcement services keep your parking spot available for you and help deter vandalism. Intercoms & keyed entries at front and rear doors. We also accept your package deliveries at the main Lee & Associates office located on the first floor of the building. Full- time maintenance staff attends to all building issues in a timely manner. Photos are representative of the actual unit. Location in the building and views will vary from apartment to apartment. Large kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space and a full bathroom. Spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet. Private deck. Neutral color scheme allows for incorporating your own personal style. Occupancy is Limited to 2 persons. Pictures are of the unit available



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.