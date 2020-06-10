All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4746 11th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4746 11th Ave NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

4746 11th Ave NE

4746 11th Avenue Northeast · (206) 525-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4746 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
Five blocks to UW campus, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, and University Public Library. Convenient garbage chutes on each floor. Bedrooms can accommodate queen-sized beds, and louvered doors are a distinctive decorative element. Mature landscaping and tiled entry/lobby welcome you home every day. Responsive on-site managers work to keep a quiet atmosphere for studious tenants. Assigned parking available in controlled access, underground gated garage. Parking enforcement services keep your parking spot available for you and help deter vandalism. Intercoms & keyed entries at front and rear doors. We also accept your package deliveries at the main Lee & Associates office located on the first floor of the building. Full- time maintenance staff attends to all building issues in a timely manner. Photos are representative of the actual unit. Location in the building and views will vary from apartment to apartment. Large kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space and a full bathroom. Spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet. Private deck. Neutral color scheme allows for incorporating your own personal style. Occupancy is Limited to 2 persons. Pictures are of the unit available

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 11th Ave NE have any available units?
4746 11th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 11th Ave NE have?
Some of 4746 11th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 11th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4746 11th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 11th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4746 11th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4746 11th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4746 11th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 4746 11th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 11th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 11th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4746 11th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4746 11th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4746 11th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 11th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 11th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4746 11th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity