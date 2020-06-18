4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE

Amenities

on-site laundry clubhouse some paid utils microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/



NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!



Located in the U-District and short walk to both University Village and The Ave, our buildings offer a variety of studio units with private bathrooms, closet space, and free WiFi! With plenty of transit options nearby, Off Campus Residences are perfect for anyone searching for privacy and convenience without breaking the bank.



Rents range from $875-925 per month

$50 utility fee covers all utilities!

WiFi is FREE!



Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).



You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.