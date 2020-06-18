All apartments in Seattle
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE

4743 21st Avenue Northeast · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4743 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/

NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!

Located in the U-District and short walk to both University Village and The Ave, our buildings offer a variety of studio units with private bathrooms, closet space, and free WiFi! With plenty of transit options nearby, Off Campus Residences are perfect for anyone searching for privacy and convenience without breaking the bank.

Rents range from $875-925 per month
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE have any available units?
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE have?
Some of 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE currently offering any rent specials?
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE pet-friendly?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE offer parking?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE does not offer parking.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE have a pool?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE does not have a pool.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE have accessible units?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE does not have units with dishwashers.
