4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504

4735 21st Avenue Northeast · (206) 403-1467
Location

4735 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Leasing Special – Sign a 14 month lease and get the first 3 months at $799 for Aubrey units and $699 for Juno, Alta, and Cantor units, for a limited time only!
*For select units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*

Applications are currently FREE! Apply today with no obligation: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/R6Nq/

NOW Pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!

Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!

Rents range from $800-925 per month
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 have any available units?
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 have?
Some of 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 currently offering any rent specials?
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 pet-friendly?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 offer parking?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 does not offer parking.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 have a pool?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 does not have a pool.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 have accessible units?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504 does not have units with dishwashers.
