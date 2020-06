Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Private room, shared bathroom in a co-ed rooming house. The house has 9 bedrooms and was built this year. Washer/Dryer provided as well as furniture for the living areas. Great for students. Rooms come with new beds and mattresses. Located in the University District. Rent includes all utilities and Internet. Parking available. No pets.