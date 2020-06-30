4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper

Amenities

PRE-LEASING For September, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (2/22) between 1:45 pm and 2:15 pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Spacious 4BR, 2BA unit in a duplex building, upper level. All wood floor, spacious bedrooms. Free parking on back, washer/dryer in the unit, Convenient location, close to UW, downtown, bus line, shopping. $90 per person/per month for all utilities. No Smoking /No Pets. First/last/deposit ($3200). Available September 10, 2020, one year lease required. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.