All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:31 PM

4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper

4723 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4723 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING For September, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (2/22) between 1:45 pm and 2:15 pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Spacious 4BR, 2BA unit in a duplex building, upper level. All wood floor, spacious bedrooms. Free parking on back, washer/dryer in the unit, Convenient location, close to UW, downtown, bus line, shopping. $90 per person/per month for all utilities. No Smoking /No Pets. First/last/deposit ($3200). Available September 10, 2020, one year lease required. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper have any available units?
4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper offers parking.
Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper have a pool?
No, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper have accessible units?
No, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University