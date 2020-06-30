All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4657 S Frontenac St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

4657 S Frontenac St

4657 South Frontenac Street · No Longer Available
Location

4657 South Frontenac Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom Single Family House in Beautiful Seattle!

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Washer + Dryer
- Oil heating system
- Basement
- All appliances are brand new

Near multiple stores and restaurants including A-Chau Cafe & Deli, Zest Fast Food, Paradise Restaurant, Los Tinos Mexican Restaurant and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
The Application Fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 4657 S Frontenac St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98188

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4657-S-Frontenac-St-Seattle-WA-98118-2

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5546855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 S Frontenac St have any available units?
4657 S Frontenac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 S Frontenac St have?
Some of 4657 S Frontenac St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 S Frontenac St currently offering any rent specials?
4657 S Frontenac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 S Frontenac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4657 S Frontenac St is pet friendly.
Does 4657 S Frontenac St offer parking?
No, 4657 S Frontenac St does not offer parking.
Does 4657 S Frontenac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4657 S Frontenac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 S Frontenac St have a pool?
No, 4657 S Frontenac St does not have a pool.
Does 4657 S Frontenac St have accessible units?
No, 4657 S Frontenac St does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 S Frontenac St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4657 S Frontenac St has units with dishwashers.

