Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom Single Family House in Beautiful Seattle!



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Washer + Dryer

- Oil heating system

- Basement

- All appliances are brand new



Near multiple stores and restaurants including A-Chau Cafe & Deli, Zest Fast Food, Paradise Restaurant, Los Tinos Mexican Restaurant and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

The Application Fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 4657 S Frontenac St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98188



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4657-S-Frontenac-St-Seattle-WA-98118-2



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5546855)