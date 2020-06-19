4550 7th Ave NE - 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Preleasing for September - 1yr lease term 9/3/20 to 8/31/21



Spacious Top Floor 2bdrm apartment with open layout. The kitchen has a peninsula and is open to the dining and living areas. This unit is bright with lots of natural light and has two decks.



Just two blocks from Trader Joe's and walking distance to UW (University of Washington) campus, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation and I-5. Many bus lines in the area that go to UW campus, UW hospital, downtown, South Lake Union, and UW light rail station.



$45 non-refundable application fee per person



$50 per person per month for water/sewer/garbage



Tenant pays electricity and internet



First and last month rent at move in (with the option to pay last month in 6 equal installments)



On-site washers and dryers



No Smoking and No pets Parking



Off street reserved parking is $100/month. You can also get a zone permit from the city for about $40/yr for street parking.



We do not accept portable/reusable tenant screening reports.



Equal Housing Opportunity.