Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

4550 7th Ave NE - 303

4550 7th Avenue Northeast · (206) 351-9738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4550 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Preleasing for September - 1yr lease term 9/3/20 to 8/31/21

Spacious Top Floor 2bdrm apartment with open layout. The kitchen has a peninsula and is open to the dining and living areas. This unit is bright with lots of natural light and has two decks.

Just two blocks from Trader Joe's and walking distance to UW (University of Washington) campus, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation and I-5. Many bus lines in the area that go to UW campus, UW hospital, downtown, South Lake Union, and UW light rail station.

$45 non-refundable application fee per person

$50 per person per month for water/sewer/garbage

Tenant pays electricity and internet

First and last month rent at move in (with the option to pay last month in 6 equal installments)

On-site washers and dryers

No Smoking and No pets Parking

Off street reserved parking is $100/month. You can also get a zone permit from the city for about $40/yr for street parking.

We do not accept portable/reusable tenant screening reports.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 have any available units?
4550 7th Ave NE - 303 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 have?
Some of 4550 7th Ave NE - 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 currently offering any rent specials?
4550 7th Ave NE - 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 pet-friendly?
No, 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 offer parking?
Yes, 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 does offer parking.
Does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 have a pool?
No, 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 does not have a pool.
Does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 have accessible units?
No, 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 7th Ave NE - 303 has units with dishwashers.
