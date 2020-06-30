All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:16 AM

4547 8th Avenue North East

4547 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4547 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Top floor 2 bed 2 bath 810 sq ft condo feels like a home with high ceilings, large windows, open floor plan and AC! Enjoy 2 reserved spots & add'l storage in resident only garage. Located in the heart of the U District. Roof top grill lounge PLUS Incredible access to the best of Seattle, with a walking score of 98. Rent: $2,595/month INCLUDES w/s/t, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Small pets considered with owner approval, add'l deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

