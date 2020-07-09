All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4529 E Laurel Dr. NE

4529 East Laurel Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4529 East Laurel Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

**VIRTUAL 3D TOUR:** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cJtb9Gr7XjF

Classic Laurelhurst home overlooking Lake Washington. This spacious 5 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home perched on the hillside offers over 3200 sq ft of living space with views of Lake Washington from the main living area and upper level. Main living area has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and French doors leading to both the view deck overlooking the lake and the private, fully landscaped back patio. The kitchen has all appliances and the dining area features a large built-in entertainment center. Two bedrooms and a powder room complete the main level. Upstairs are two large bedrooms sharing one full bathroom. The master bedroom looks over the lake and all the way to Mt Rainier. The lower level of the home features a large family room (not pictured), large 5th bedroom, full bathroom and small second kitchen with all appliances – a great guest space. There is also a separate laundry room and a lovely wine cellar on this level. There is storage available in attic. The home has a Detached garage off the alley. Tenants of this neighborhood are eligible for seasonal memberships to the Laurelhurst Beach Club (extra fee). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 2 pets maximum only considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for landscape.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4529-e-laurel-dr-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE have any available units?
4529 E Laurel Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE have?
Some of 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4529 E Laurel Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE offers parking.
Does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 E Laurel Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.

