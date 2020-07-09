Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



**VIRTUAL 3D TOUR:** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cJtb9Gr7XjF



Classic Laurelhurst home overlooking Lake Washington. This spacious 5 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home perched on the hillside offers over 3200 sq ft of living space with views of Lake Washington from the main living area and upper level. Main living area has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and French doors leading to both the view deck overlooking the lake and the private, fully landscaped back patio. The kitchen has all appliances and the dining area features a large built-in entertainment center. Two bedrooms and a powder room complete the main level. Upstairs are two large bedrooms sharing one full bathroom. The master bedroom looks over the lake and all the way to Mt Rainier. The lower level of the home features a large family room (not pictured), large 5th bedroom, full bathroom and small second kitchen with all appliances – a great guest space. There is also a separate laundry room and a lovely wine cellar on this level. There is storage available in attic. The home has a Detached garage off the alley. Tenants of this neighborhood are eligible for seasonal memberships to the Laurelhurst Beach Club (extra fee). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 2 pets maximum only considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for landscape.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4529-e-laurel-dr-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.