Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Saint Moritz has 12 apartments on two floors consisting of 8 studios and 4 one bedroom units. Features include high ceilings, controlled entry, street parking, storage, laundry facilities on-site, carpeted floors, dishwashers, walk-in closets, blinds, and utilities paid by owner. Saint Moritz is a walk to buslines, grocery stores and restaurants, as well as University of Washington, U Village and the Burke Gilman Trail. No pets, please. There is on-street parking. Large, Spacious Studios from $1145, includes w/s/g, laundry facility on-site, On the Ave! Walk to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, controlled entry, walk or bike to University of Washington! Near University Village! Close to transit, Burke Gilman trail! NO PETS, street parking only! 4513 University Way NE Seattle 98105 ***CALL 206-453-4469 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure