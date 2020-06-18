All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:14 AM

4513 University Way NE

4513 University Way Northeast · (206) 453-4469
Location

4513 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Saint Moritz has 12 apartments on two floors consisting of 8 studios and 4 one bedroom units. Features include high ceilings, controlled entry, street parking, storage, laundry facilities on-site, carpeted floors, dishwashers, walk-in closets, blinds, and utilities paid by owner. Saint Moritz is a walk to buslines, grocery stores and restaurants, as well as University of Washington, U Village and the Burke Gilman Trail. No pets, please. There is on-street parking. Large, Spacious Studios from $1145, includes w/s/g, laundry facility on-site, On the Ave! Walk to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, controlled entry, walk or bike to University of Washington! Near University Village! Close to transit, Burke Gilman trail! NO PETS, street parking only! 4513 University Way NE Seattle 98105 ***CALL 206-453-4469 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 University Way NE have any available units?
4513 University Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 University Way NE have?
Some of 4513 University Way NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 University Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
4513 University Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 University Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 4513 University Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4513 University Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 4513 University Way NE does offer parking.
Does 4513 University Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 University Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 University Way NE have a pool?
No, 4513 University Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 4513 University Way NE have accessible units?
No, 4513 University Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 University Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 University Way NE has units with dishwashers.
