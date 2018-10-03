4511 48th Ave NE

Amenities

Charming and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the heart of Laurelhurst. Living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen has all appliances. Stacked washer/dryer also included. Shed in back great for storage. Back yard and yard service included. New paint with carpet and vinyl throughout. Just steps away from Children’s Hospital, Laurelhurst Park, and elementary school.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-24 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



