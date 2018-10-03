All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 16 2019 at 8:05 PM

4511 48th Ave NE

4511 48th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4511 48th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

Charming and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the heart of Laurelhurst. Living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen has all appliances. Stacked washer/dryer also included. Shed in back great for storage. Back yard and yard service included. New paint with carpet and vinyl throughout. Just steps away from Children’s Hospital, Laurelhurst Park, and elementary school.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-24 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 48th Ave NE have any available units?
4511 48th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 48th Ave NE have?
Some of 4511 48th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 48th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4511 48th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 48th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 48th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4511 48th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 4511 48th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 4511 48th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 48th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 48th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4511 48th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4511 48th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4511 48th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 48th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 48th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
