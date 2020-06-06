4510 3rd Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fremont View Two BR, One + 1/2 BA Townhome available May 1. Private, quiet location minutes from downtown Fremont businesses, unique shops and artistic activities. Each day enjoy the Seattle skyline sunsets and evening lights from this neat townhome in a quiet residential neighborhood up above roads and traffic.

King sized bedroom will fit massive plus a small office. Closets and storage in abundance. Parking is off street at door and included in rent. This is an unusually good find for a close in to city apartment. Spacious and open main floor with view. Special niche location up above all. Few and quiet neighbors in 3 unit property. Great price for May early move in with credit of $200 off security deposit.

Colorful night views of Seattle skyline from floor to ceiling living room windows. Park off street at door. Parking included in rental rate. Minutes to downtown.