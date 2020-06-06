All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4510 3rd Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4510 3rd Ave NW
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:44 PM

4510 3rd Ave NW

4510 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4510 3rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fremont View Two BR, One + 1/2 BA Townhome available May 1. Private, quiet location minutes from downtown Fremont businesses, unique shops and artistic activities. Each day enjoy the Seattle skyline sunsets and evening lights from this neat townhome in a quiet residential neighborhood up above roads and traffic.
King sized bedroom will fit massive plus a small office. Closets and storage in abundance. Parking is off street at door and included in rent. This is an unusually good find for a close in to city apartment. Spacious and open main floor with view. Special niche location up above all. Few and quiet neighbors in 3 unit property. Great price for May early move in with credit of $200 off security deposit.
Colorful night views of Seattle skyline from floor to ceiling living room windows. Park off street at door. Parking included in rental rate. Minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 3rd Ave NW have any available units?
4510 3rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 3rd Ave NW have?
Some of 4510 3rd Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 3rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4510 3rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 3rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 3rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 4510 3rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4510 3rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 4510 3rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 3rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 3rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4510 3rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4510 3rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4510 3rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 3rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 3rd Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University